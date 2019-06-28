Did you miss the severe weather special report, StormTracker 8: Path of Destruction? Watch it in its entirety now. In Part 1, the StormTracker 8 team looks back at destructive tornadoes and severe storms in Central Virginia. We talk to the widow of the man killed by a tornado in September 2018 and share information on how you can stay safe.

In Part 2, our StormTracker 8 meteorologists look back at historic hurricanes and flooding, and their lasting impact across the area. We also share stories from a former storm chaser and what you need in your disaster kit.