StormTracker 8: Showers early evening, then clearing

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) —Skies will become clear overnight, and we will see lows falling into the mid to upper 50s in the area.

Friday looks like a fantastic day outside. There will be lots of sunshine and highs will only reach into the upper 70s, with rather low humidity in the area. It should be breezy in the midday and afternoon hours over us.

Friday night will be another “No A/C” night. Clear skies, light winds, and dry air will allow for a drop into the mid-50s.

Saturday, the fair-weather system that is bringing the nice weather will start to move to the east. This will allow us to start warming up a little. We will see sunny skies and highs will be in the mid-80s.

Starting on Sunday, the heat will be back in the area. We will be mostly sunny and should warm to around 90. A cold front will try to approach from the north and that will possibly bring a shower to far northern parts of the state.

Early next week, the forecast is going to all hinge upon when and where that stalled front to our north tries to drift on down to the south. Right now, I think that on Monday it will be just far enough to the north of the area so that we only have isolated thunderstorms. Highs will reach into the upper 80s and the lower 90s.

Tuesday and Wednesday, it will be pretty much the same story, but the front will be drifting closer to us, or potentially passing through on Wednesday. So, the risk of rain will be slightly higher each day. That will drop our temperatures into the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday will be a return to a mix of sun and clouds, but the day looks dry. Highs are expected to be right around 90.