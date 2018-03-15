StormTracker 8: Perfect Weather for the First Day of Summer

Today is officially the first day of summer and it will begin at 11:54 this morning. However, it really won’t feel like summer as we will have low levels of humidity which will make for a very comfortable day with highs in the middle 80s under mostly sunny skies.

We will have clear skies this evening but a few more clouds will increase overnight as a weak weather system pushes our way out of the Ohio Valley. Our overnight lows will fall back to near 60.

Saturday will start off with partly to mostly cloudy skies and there may be a brief sprinkle in the morning, but then partly sunny skies will prevail in the afternoon. It will be a very nice day with highs in the lower 80s and the humidity will remain low.

Sunday will feature partly sunny skies and it will be a bit warmer and a touch more humid with highs in the middle 80s.

The heat will return on Monday as our high temperatures climb back to 90 under partly sunny skies and there is a slight chance of a pop up shower or thundershower late in the day.

Looking ahead to Tuesday come a Wednesday and Thursday we will see partly sunny skies all three days and it will remain hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s.