StormTracker 8: Thanksgiving Travel

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) – As we approach the Thanksgiving Holiday many people will be on the roads to see friends and family. If you’re wondering what it’ll be like across the region, check out the forecasts below. We’ve selected a few cities that are a day drive from Central Virginia.

Virginia

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Clouds will push in late in the day. Temps are in the middle 60s.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies with scattered showers across the area. Highs are in the low 60s.

Thursday: Clearing skies, cooler, and breezy. Highs hit the middle 50s.

Friday: Late day clouds and cool. Highs are in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Northeast

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs are in the low 60s, but only the low 50s in Upstate NY.

Wednesday: Cloudy and rainy. Similar highs to Tuesday with the low 60s in PA, and the low 50s in NY.

Thursday: Clearing skies, cooler, and breezy. Highs only reach the 30s and 40s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with breezy winds along the coast. Highs are cool in the 30s and 40s.

South

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with more sun along the coast. Mild highs in the middle 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies with the small chance for a shower. Slightly warmer highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday: Clearing skies with a light breeze. Cooler highs in the lower 60s.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds with lighter winds. Mild highs in the low 60s.

West

Tuesday: Late rain or the Western cities and cloudy skies to the East. Higsh in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Wednesday: The rain moves into the Eastern cities with partial clearing to the west. Winds will be breezy Highs in the 50s and 60s.

Thursday: partly to mainly cloudy skies with a spotty shower in Louisville. Cooler highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Friday: Rain moves in from the west, meaning clouds increase to the east. Winds can become brisk as highs are around the 50° mark.