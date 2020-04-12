StormTracker 8: Storms Monday morning with the possibility of tornados

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC-TV) — Central Virginia could be looking at some severe weather late tonight through early Monday morning. The best timeframe to see severe storms will be from 3:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Monday morning.

We have an enhanced risk for severe storms posted across central Virginia for Monday. The main threats we are looking for are, potentially strong damaging winds from thunderstorms in excess of 70 mph and there is the risk that we could see some tornadoes.

One of the biggest problems with the potential for any severe weather during the overnight is the fact that many of you are sleeping and don’t get the warnings. That is why it is a good idea right now to download the StormTracker 8 App and set up the warnings for your area and leave your ringer on tonight when you’re sleeping this way you will be notified in advance of any severe weather that is coming your way.

Rain will move in after sunset with some isolated storms past midnight. Those storms will linger into Monday morning and can have gusty winds and heavy downpours, along with lightning.

