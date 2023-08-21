RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – In this Weather University, I wanted to discuss the topic of watches and warnings, specifically when it comes to severe weather.

I’ll go over the criteria for tornado watches, severe thunderstorm watches, tornado warnings, severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado safety tips.

When it comes to tornado watches, this alert gets issued when severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. It does not mean they will occur, but it is important to keep a watch out for storms and take immediate action if warnings get issued in your county. Tornado watches are typically issued for a total of 4 to 8 hours and well ahead of potential severe weather.

Moving onto severe thunderstorm watches, this alert gets issued when severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area. It doesn’t necessarily mean that they will occur. Just like for a tornado watch, a severe thunderstorm watch means to keep a watch out for any storms and take immediate action if warnings get issued in your county. Severe thunderstorm watches are typically issued for a total of 4 to 8 hours and well ahead of potential severe weather.

Tornado watches and severe thunderstorm watches are issued by the Storm Prediction Center, out of Norman, Oklahoma for the entire lower 48 states. The Storm Prediction Center will typically contact the local National Weather Service office to discuss the current weather situation before issuing the watch for the affected area. Once the Storm Prediction Center issues the watch, the National Weather Service office that’s being affected will adjust the watch and keep the public informed on the situation overall, when it is effect until and when it expires or gets cancelled.

Tornado warnings are issued by your local National Weather Service office when a tornado has been indicated by the radar or there’s been a sighting by a trained storm spotter.

Severe thunderstorm warnings get issued just like tornado warnings by your local National Weather Service office when there’s either a severe thunderstorm being indicated by the radar or there’s a trained storm spotter reporting that there’s hail of 1 inch or larger occurring or winds of over 58 miles per hour occurring with that storm.

Finally, I wanted to go over tornado safety tips, specifically when a tornado warning gets issued for your county. If there’s a threat for very impactful weather for Central Virginia, it is important to stay tuned to 8News for the latest information on air and online.

When a tornado warning gets issued, head straight to your safe space as quickly and as safely as you can. Surround yourself with nothing but walls and staying away from windows and doors is very important until conditions improve in your area. Preferably the best place to be in a tornado warning situation, is the most interior room at the lowest level of your home or apartment that doesn’t have any windows, like a closet or bathroom. Getting in the bathtub and covering yourself with a blanket, or a mattress, or some form of protection is a smart thing to do. Putting on a bike helmet is never a bad thing either in a tornado warning situation.