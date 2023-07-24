RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – As we get into the thick of the summer months across Central Virginia, it’s important to discuss the topic of heat safety.

Preventing overexertion in the dangerous heat and humidity is important, especially for folks who have outdoor plans or who work outdoors for a living.

The number one thing to do in the high heat and high humidity weather conditions is to drink plenty of water.

It’s also very important to protect your family members and your pets when you are experiencing the extreme heat.

When out and about running errands in the hot weather, never leave your loved ones or pets in a hot car without air conditioning.

When we’re dealing with high humidity outside; the moist air outside will limit the evaporation process from happening, which will make us feel uncomfortable.

There are heat alerts that get issued when we reach a certain criteria with our high temperatures and humidity levels across the commonwealth of Virginia.

If we are expected to see “feels like” temperatures or heat index values of 105 degrees or higher for at least three hours, a heat advisory will be issued by the National Weather Service.

Meanwhile, if we are expected to see “feels like” temperatures or heat index values of 110 degrees or higher for at least three hours, an excessive heat warning will be issued by the National Weather Service.

Take any heat alerts that get issued by your local National Weather Service office very seriously.