RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – As we head into the summer months, it is important to remember some very important safety tips when outdoors for a prolonged period.

Hydration is the biggest thing when it comes to keeping you healthy and happy when outdoors — especially when you are contending with the heat and the humidity throughout the summer.

It is recommended by healthcare professionals to drink plenty of water throughout any outdoor activities. It is important to make sure to have a water bottle on hand and to be sipping on your water throughout the day to prevent any sort of health issues from arising.

Sunscreen is another very important thing to have on hand when outdoors in the summer months.

Make sure to be applying and re-applying sunscreen to prevent getting a sunburn.

Along with drinking plenty of water and lathering on the sunscreen — make sure to wear lightweight, loose fitting clothing; preferably wearing light colors.

Make sure to also take frequent breaks and seek the shade, to prevent overexertion.

If you are out hiking, bringing bug spray with you is another important thing to have on hand.

Finally, make sure to bring sunglasses too and have fun when enjoying the outdoors this summer with your family and friends!