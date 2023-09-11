RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – In this Weather University, I wanted to discuss the topic of Flooding, Flash Flooding and River Flooding.

I’ll go over the criteria for Flash Flood Warnings, Flash Flood Watches, Flood Warnings, Flood Watches, River Flood Warnings, Coastal Flood Warnings and Coastal Flood Watches.

Flash Flood Warnings is an alert that gets issued when there’s flash flooding already occurring or is about to occur soon. Never drive through flood covered roads. Remember the term that is used all the time from Broadcast Meteorologists and Weather Forecasters, “Turn around, don’t drown!” Flash flooding can be very dangerous, it is very important to stay off the roads and indoors when there’s flash flooding occurring. It only takes 6 inches of water, to sweep you off your feet and 12 inches or a foot of water for your car to be swept away. Immediately head to higher ground, if flash flooding is occurring in your area and you’re out driving on flooded roads.

Moving onto Flash Flood Watches, which get issued when conditions are favorable for flash flooding. However, it does not necessarily mean that Flash Flooding will happen.

Discussing now, Flood Warnings which gets issued when flooding is occurring or is happening soon.

Moving onto Flood Watches, which are issued when conditions are favorable for flooding, again it does not mean that flooding will occur.

River Flood Warnings are issued when there’s river flooding happening currently, or may occur soon, at one or multiple points along a river.

Moving onto Coastal Flood Watches, which are issued when moderate-to-major levels of river flooding is a possibility. This type of watch is given when flooding could potentially pose a serious threat to life and property. This watch is issued for coastal areas along the Chesapeake Bay.

Finally, Coastal Flood Warnings, are issued when moderate-to-major coastal flooding is happening currently or about to happen momentarily. This warning will cause a serious risk to life and to property.

Wanted to discuss also how flash floods and river floods occur. The majority of flash floods happen from thunderstorms, which move over the same area, one right after another, which leads to problems. River floods occur from a gradual increase in the water levels on a river or a creek.

Here are more helpful tips when it comes to preparing for a potential flood, aside from “Turn around, don’t drown!”