RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – In this weather university lesson, I wanted to go over how our hours will “fall back” this Daylight-Saving Time.

At 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5th, our clocks will be going backwards by one hour due to Daylight Saving Time.

As a result of the clocks changing, the sun will rise and set one hour earlier than the previous day, Nov. 4th.

There will be more daylight in the morning hours as a result of fall back.

Certain devices will automatically change time without us having to worry about it — such as our phones, laptops and televisions.

Clocks that you may need to adjust on your own during Daylight Saving Time will likely be in your home and car.

Now, there is a positive aspect to all of this, we gain one hour of sleep on the night of Nov. 4th into Nov. 5th.

Some folks will deal with side effects from the clocks changing of course, it’s an adjustment period for all of us when this happens.

After we fall back on Nov. 5th, the sun will set earlier and earlier, and of course it’ll get darker earlier and earlier as we head towards the winter solstice in December in the Northern Hemisphere.

As far as how Daylight Saving Time, specifically “fall back,” affects us when it comes to the weather, there are multiple things that affect that, too.

Outdoor activities in the fall, after turning the clocks back one hour, leads to folks planning to having their outdoor activities earlier in the day before it gets dark.

Indoor activities become much more popular once we get past “fall back” and we race towards the Winter Solstice in December as the weather gets colder.