StormTracker 8: Winter weather makes its way south of the city early Friday

A Winter Storm will cross through the Carolinas tomorrow bringing the chance for a little light wintry weather into the metro Richmond area with a better chance down to our south. If you live north of the Richmond area you are going to miss out on this event.

Right now, the only Winter Weather Alerts near us is a cluster of Winter Weather Advisories that are in effect for areas near the North Carolina border west of I-95 (Including Lunenburg County). The are the locations most likely to have accumulating snow during the day tomorrow.

Tomorrow when wake up the morning it will be around freezing with the chance for light snow over the southwestern part of the state. This precipitation will be moving to the east through the day and depending upon how saturated the air is, we could see a little bit of a light mix all the way up to the metro Richmond area.

During the afternoon the precipitation will shift to the east and be heaviest down to the south of the metro area. By Friday night, this system will be off the North Carolina coastline and pulling away from us. That will put an end to this system

Right now, the greatest accumulations of snow appear to be west of I-85 along the US-58 Corridor. That is where 1”-3” of snow can be expected for locations such as South Hill and South Boston. To the west (and outside of our area) it could be a little heavier. North of that, up to the US-460 corridor, I am expecting 1” of snow on the lawns, while up into the Tri Cities and southern parts of Metro Richmond it will on the “dusting” side.

Here in the metro area, while you might see some brief periods of light now, it really doesn’t look as through we will see any significant accumulations at all. Maybe enough to dust the cars, etc. And I could see a case where the air is dry enough over us to where we only see just a few flakes.