StormTracker8: 2 weather systems this week; both could bring snow to Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — We are tracking two weather systems that could bring snow to Central Virginia and the first system will set up the second, and possibly stronger system. Let me explain what’s going on.

Thursday 3am

Thursday 630am

Thursday 10am

Thursday 1pm

Wednesday night through early Thursday morning, an arctic front will approach from the northwest. As this moves closer to Central Virginia, it will bring rain into the region. I look for the rain to begin to our northwest between 2 and 4 a.m. and then move into metro Richmond between 6 and 9 a.m.

As the arctic front slides south, colder air will move in changing the rain to snow from northwest to southeast into the metro area. I think we will see that changeover by 10 a.m. Thursday morning across metro Richmond.

Minor accumulations of snow are possible with this system, but it all depends on the speed of the arctic air. Right now, it looks like all areas along US highway 360 and points north and west we’ll see roughly an inch of snow while some sections across northern Louisa County, northern Fluvanna County, Spotsylvania County, northern Caroline County, Orange Culpepper, Madison and points north and west could see upwards of 2 inches of snow.

But that’s not the main problem with the forecast, because most of the snow if it sticks, will stick on the lawns, decks or sidewalks, or even some untreated roads. The main problem with the forecast is that Thursday morning our temperatures will start off in the middle 30s around 6 a.m. but drop into the middle and upper 20s by the evening commute. This will allow anything that is wet on the roads to possibly freeze, and we could have icy spots for the evening commute.

So don’t brush off Thursday as just a weak system there are some hidden problems with this arctic front.

That arctic front will finally slide south of Virginia on Thursday night and let the core of the arctic air build in for Friday. We will start Friday off with temperatures around 20 and only climb into the upper 20s.

Late Thursday night and early Friday morning, a brand-new system will be developing down in the Gulf of Mexico. This system will make a run at Virginia for Friday afternoon, Friday evening and Friday night lasting into Saturday.

There is no question that the air will be cold enough to give us all snow. However, there is a question or two about the track of the storm.

European Model from Monday night

You might have seen last night’s European model. If you did, you saw that the storm would develop into a full-blown nor’easter Friday night and Saturday providing Central Virginia with a very significant snowstorm.

Euro – Upper Air – Look at the Orange turning to purple from Nebraska to N. Georgia, That is the digging trough.

The reason why the European model does this is that it keys in on two things happening. One is a piece of energy dropping out of Canada into the northern plains Thursday night which then builds a much deeper trough is deeper trough along the East Coast giving us the possible coastal storm track.

The second thing it does is it takes the arctic high pressure which is centered over the northeast kingdom of Vermont for Wednesday night and Thursday and early Friday but then erodes it. That second thing is a little tough to believe because the arctic high pressure is high pressure isn’t just going to erode.

Now, if you were able to see the new 06z European model you will see that it has come more in line with the GFS solution from last night.

Early Morning European Model for Friday into Saturday

Early Morning GFS model for Friday after through Saturday Afternoon

Let’s talk about the new solution that has shown up on the GFS from last night through early this morning and the European solution from early this morning.

They all have that same piece of energy coming out of Canada into the Northern Plains states but then that piece of energy moves toward Northern Kentucky and then east from there. It does not dig it down into Arkansas building the deeper trough.

GFS – Upper Air – Look at the Orange coming into Nebraska heading to N. Kentucky – no digging trough

At the same time, it depicts that very strong arctic high over the northeast kingdom of Vermont sitting and staying there through Saturday. This would lock the arctic air across Central Virginia and the entire mid-Atlantic deflecting the storm track just offshore.

This solution is a little more plausible because of the core of the arctic air gripping the mid-Atlantic – it can’t just simply erode. This would still give Central and Southeastern Virginia the risk of some decent snowfall but certainly not as big as the European model was showing last night.

It is still way too early to predict accumulations for Friday into Saturday because we need to really key in on that storm track. At this point, we need to analyze the newest data as it comes in during the next 24 hours.

I think we’ll have a very good understanding of exactly what we’ll see for Central and Southeastern Virginia by Wednesday morning for Friday and Saturday.