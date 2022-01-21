StormTracker8: A dusting possible tonight; more accumulations to the south

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — We are not seeing any major changes to the forecast today regarding the winter storm.



The major impacts from this system are expected to stay to the south and southeast, near the beach. We could see snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches from Emporia to Williamsburg tonight. The Richmond Metro and surrounding areas will only see a flurries or a light dusting by Saturday morning. The greatest snow totals will be seen near the beach, with accumulations of 3 to 6 inches possible.



All in all, this is not the big winter storm that snow lovers were hoping for! So where did the snow go?

If you’ve been outside at all today, you probably noticed how cold it is. This is a result of the arctic air that we have been talking about all week. The arctic air is now dominating the area and keeping the weather system that was supposed to bring us the snow to our south and southeast.









There are some small inconsistencies in the models this morning, but they aren’t extremely different.

The GFS has remained consistent this past week with keeping the storm farther to the southeast. It is allowing a bit more westward movement this morning, but not much. This model really only allows for a light dusting across the metro Richmond area with a little more than an inch of snow for Emporia to Williamsburg.



The Euro allows for a bit more snow than the GFS. It shows just under an inch of snow for Richmond and Petersburg.



Overall, we aren’t expecting much winter weather tonight, but a lucky few could see some flurries.