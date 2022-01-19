StormTracker8: Arctic air will help determine snowfall amounts

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The first thing everyone wants to know about the winter storm for Friday into Saturday is “How much am I getting in my hometown?”

I think the simple answer is we just don’t know yet.

Which of course you’re going to follow up with, “But it’s 48 hours away and you always have an idea of what we’re going to get.”

Typically, we do. So there must be something going on, right? Yes, there is.

While we are more certain about the timing of the system right now, there are concerns about the amount of moisture that may or may not make it into Central Virginia, Southern Virginia and Southeastern Virginia.

This is one of those storms where, the further north and west you are, the less likely you are to see snow compared to those that are closer to the Tidewater or Virginia Beach area.

If you’ve been following us, you’ve seen that we have been concerned about a consistent track. As we have stated before, that track will help us figure out the amount of moisture we will get, allowing us to forecast snowfall totals for you.

There is another factor we need to figure out, and that is how cold it is going to be. I’m not talking about the high temperature for Friday which will be 28, I’m talking about how cold it will be high in the sky where the snow forms, and how cold it will be from the clouds down to the ground. This helps us determine the snowfall ratio.

In a typical situation, you might often hear the term 10:1 ratio, where 1″ of rain = 10″ of snow. The snow this week, because we will be looking at arctic air from the clouds to the ground, will be more of a 14:1 ratio. Once again that would be 1″ of rain equals 14″ of snow. That means this is a very light and fluffy snow that would accumulate quickly but not allow you to make snowballs or snowmen because it’s not that packing snow.

There are a couple of things at play that are making this forecast a bit more tricky than normal. The arctic air that is coming into central Virginia tomorrow afternoon and settles over us for Friday morning is significant. There are currently 2 main schools of thought in our weather models: one of those schools is that the arctic air will push far enough south and suppress all of the moisture to extreme Southern and Southeastern Virginia. The other school of thought is that the arctic air will slide right into northern North Carolina which will allow a good amount of moisture to override the cold air and bring snow into Southern and Southeastern Virginia and even up into metro Richmond.

The track of the storm will be determined by how far that Arctic air settles. There is some concern that the arctic air will dry up some of the moisture heading into Virginia and that is giving us some trouble right now in determining how much snow may fall in your hometown.

So here is what you need to take away right now. For Friday we’re looking for the snow to begin late morning in Southern Virginia and move northward toward metro Richmond in the early afternoon. Snow will continue for Friday evening and Friday night and exit Saturday morning.

The most significant accumulations will be in Southern and Southeastern Virginia and then as you gradually go north and west from there heading toward metro Richmond the accumulations will be lighter. It is quite possible that areas like Fredericksburg to Charlottesville we’ll see very little if any accumulations at all.