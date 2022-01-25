StormTracker8: Friday night, date-night, with snow ?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It seems like it is another week and there is another winter storm is on the maps. As with any winter storm there is always a lot of interest and this one is going to be a close call as to whether we get snow or not. The time frame for this storm is Friday evening into Saturday morning.

We are looking at an upper air piece of energy that is currently north of the Arctic Circle, near Barrow, Alaska. This piece of energy will slide down across the northern provinces of Canada into Manitoba. From that point it will slide across the western Great Lakes and then down into the Tennessee Valley. This will dig a deep trough across the eastern third of the United States.

Current Location of the Upper Energy

Location of Energy over Manitoba by Friday morning

Energy digs the trough and develops storm

This piece of energy and digging trough will help to develop a storm off the coast of North Carolina, which will strengthen rapidly and head toward New England by Saturday morning. It does look like the major cities of the northeast including Philadelphia, New York, Providence, and Boston could see some significant snow from this storm.

But this trough, which will be the storm track, might be just a little bit too far east off the coast for central Virginia to see significant snow. However, eastern Virginia could see some decent snow from this storm. Right now, we are talking about the difference of 50 to 100 miles that that could bring some of you that winter wonderland you have been asking for.





The reason why we are unsure about the setup of this trough and then the actual storm track is due to the location and of that current piece of upper air energy. There isn’t a whole lot of weather stations up in northern Alaska for us to get good data into our weather maps. Over the next 24 to 48 hours this upper air piece of energy will slide into areas where we can collect more data and that will help to define the storm track.