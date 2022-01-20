StormTracker8: Major update for Friday & Saturday’s storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — I am sure that many of you are waking up this morning seeing or hearing about major changes to the snowfall forecast for Friday into Saturday. Those changes are that this storm is going to be a miss for most of central Virginia, while southern and southeastern Virginia will see the snow but even those amounts are much lighter than we were forecasting yesterday evening.

So, what happened?

If you remember in the article that I posted yesterday, I talked about how there was a chance that the arctic air, that is moving into central Virginia today, could dominate and our weather and keep the next winter storm suppressed south. Unfortunately for snow lovers, this is exactly what showed up in all the overnight models and even the early morning models.

Friday 7am

Friday 12pm

Friday 5pm

Friday 11pm

Saturday 8am

This brings about a major change to the storm track keeping the focus of that coastal storm farther south and therefore the moisture that tries to get to Virginia either dries up by the cold air or can’t make it here because it is blocked by the cold air, as if it was hitting a wall.

Currently, it looks like for areas like Emporia, and Greensville County all the way east including Waverly and Wakefield out to the Tidewater and Virginia Beach, will see 1 to 3″ of snow. There might be a few places that get locally higher amounts. However, to the north and west of that there may be a few places that pick up about a dusting to an inch but really at this point it looks like areas for metro Richmond points west and north might escape with only a few flurries because of this new storm track.