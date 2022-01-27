StormTracker8: Snow Friday night into Saturday morning for Central VA

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — All eyes are on Friday night into Saturday morning for another round of winter weather impacting Central VA. This storm is shaping up to be a very impactful coastal storm for the area before all is said and done.

This is a two part system, we’ll take a look at the setup just below in a moment. Higher snowfall accumulations will be possible for our coastal communities and for our eastern counties as a whole. Less snowfall west of Richmond.

Blizzard conditions will be possible farther northeast so please avoid travel this weekend if at all possible, conditions will become significantly worse up the east coast.

A cold front marches through the area late Friday night and that frontal boundary meets up with a coastal low pressure system just off the coast of the Carolinas. The two systems work in tangent as this low continues to march its way northeast.

The frontal boundary is what will give us our first taste of winter weather before the low takes over and races up the east coast, which is why this will be a more impactful storm for our eastern counties currently. Folks who saw some impactful snow last weekend may see another round of impactful snow and it may be worse for some this time around.











Timing this out for you, we’ll start off as light rain first here in the Metro Richmond area but that will quickly transition to snow as you see snow off to the northwest. We’ll see all snow across the area by 8-9pm Friday evening. Those snow showers continue well into the overnight hours as temperatures continue to fall from the low 30s into the 20s by Saturday morning. Heaviest snowfall will be between 9pm to 3am then activity will begin to pull away over the next several hours. A few flurries and light snow showers will be possible until 10am but don’t be shocked if activity comes to an end earlier than that in your area. Behind this system conditions will be very windy and very cold throughout the day. Saturday highs won’t get past the lower 30s as the sun comes out by noon.

Snowfall amounts will be lower the farther west you go. The cutoff line will be Louisa, Powhatan, Amelia, Nottoway and Brunswick county mostly in the Dusting-1″ range.

Richmond Metro Area, Sussex, Northern Neck, Middle Peninsula, Dinwiddie, Spotsylvania and Southampton counties will be solidified in the blue which is 1-3″ with higher amounts being farther east and the lower amounts being farther west so places like Midlothian and Short Pump expect to be closer to 2-5″, if that.

We’re calling for 4-6″ for our areas coated in the darker blue/purple, that goes for Norfolk, parts of the lower peninsula, northern neck and middle peninsula. Heavier amounts will be for our coastal communities and coastal flooding will also be a big area of concern for places like the Chesapeake Bay as winds really begin to crank out there.

Saturday heavy snow showers come to an end earlier in the morning ours with a few flurries possible until 10am before all activity tapers off and the sun breaks through for the remainder of the day along with very windy conditions out of the north. Highs will be struggling to reach the lower 30s so don’t expect much snow to be melted.

Sunday morning lows will be in the teens so expect icy spots but we’ll be slightly warmer throughout the day with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Expect some gradual melting of snow on Sunday with plenty of sunshine but expect colder temperatures near the coast as snow melts, it will cool the air just above the surface.