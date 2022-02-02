StormTracker8: Storm threat lessens for Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Over the past 12 to 18 hours hour weather models have started to show some changes with the possible winter storm for Sunday. These changes have lessened the risk of seeing winter weather across central Virginia.

If you recall, yesterday we discussed how the European model and even the Canadian model were farther south and southeast with this possible winter storm and did not bring much of a threat of winter weather the weather to Virginia.

However, the American model or GFS was very strong with it’s solution of bringing a winter storm into Virginia that would possibly bring a variety weather, including snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain during Sunday.

That model has now trended farther south and east which takes the risk of any serious winter weather out of central Virginia. It still holds onto the possibility of some snow showers for southern and southeastern Virginia but even that is minimal.

It does look like this trend will continue and the reason for that has to do with an area of high pressure that will slide in from the Ohio Valley behind the arctic front. This arctic from is the weather system that will bring rain for Thursday night through Friday. Earlier the setup the GFS was sliding that high pressure system from the Ohio Valley to northern Maine which would allow a weather system to slide to slide into Virginia, from the south. Now, it has taken that same area of high pressure and moved it into northern Pennsylvania and southern New York, therefore deflecting the possibility of any storm out to sea, south of us.

As always there is the possibility of another change, so stay with the forecast but you can certainly let your guard down a bit as of now.