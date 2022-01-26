StormTracker8: Two systems combine to bring snow to Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The forecast is becoming clearer for Friday evening and Saturday and our confidence in getting snow for central Virginia is on the rise.

There are two weather features that will combine to bring us that snow for Friday evening into Saturday morning. The first system is a cold front which will drop in from the northwest during Friday afternoon into Friday evening. As that cold front sits over us moisture from the developing coastal storm, off the coast of North Carolina, will slide over central Virginia and mix with that front helping to produce snow. This coastal system will become the primary weather threat by Saturday morning, but by that point it will be heading toward New England and be out of our area.

Friday 2pm

Friday 8pm

Friday 10pm

Saturday 3am

Saturday 5am

Saturday 8am

Right now, we look for the snow to develop as early as 8 PM Friday night and continue light but study at times into Saturday morning, fully coming to an end by 10 AM.

As far as total snowfalls: We are looking at 1 to 2″ of snow for areas west of I-95, while areas along I-95 and points to the east we’ll see generally 2 to 4″ of snow. However, our immediate coastal locations of the Northern Neck, Middle Peninsula, Lower Peninsula and Tidewater could see up to 4 to 6″ of snow. This is an area that will receive additional moisture from the coastal storm.

During Saturday morning the coastal storm will heading up toward New England providing the metropolitan areas of New England a major snowstorm and possibly a blizzard.

There is a side effect for us as that storm gets stronger and moves up into New England and that will be the winds over the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic Ocean. Strong north to northwest winds behind this storm could create coastal flooding issues for all areas in the Chesapeake Bay, including the Northern Neck, Middle Peninsula and Lower Peninsula.

By noon Saturday the sunshine will return to most of central Virginia but it will remain windy and cold with highs only in the lower 30s, so not much snow will melt.