RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Strong Thunderstorms are crossing Central Virginia right now.

As of 8 p.m., the heaviest of the storms are south of the Appomattox River down to Lunenburg County.

The line is moving east at around 25 mph, but individual storms are moving to the northeast.

Ahead of this line, there is an “outflow boundary.” That is a line of gusty winds pushed out ahead of the thunderstorms and in most cases are gusty but non-damaging.

8News viewer, John Bidwell Jr., shared a video of a very low-end mesocyclone in Jetersville around 7 p.m.

Another viewer, Kyle Ross, shared a slow-motion video of lightning passing over Midlothian.

This line of storms will pass the Richmond metro area eastward sometime after 9:30 p.m.

You can track them with Real-Time VIPIR Radar right here.