RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Heavy rain, frequent lightning and heavy rain woke up many Virginians this morning.

Our meteorologists are tracking a line of thunderstorms moving through Virginia and within hours will move into Metro Richmond area. Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected between now through 10 a.m.

Viewers are sending in photos of what they are seeing. You can submit a photo to news@wric.com.

Pea-size hail, lightning, and heavy rain at 5 a.m. this morning (Photo: Prospect, VA from Richard Thompson)

