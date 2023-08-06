RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Residents of central Virginia can expect a line strong to severe storms moving through the region between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday.

The severity of the storms will depend on how much sun we get after tonight’s storms roll through. The more sun we see tomorrow means the more of the atmosphere that becomes unstable, which will in turn make the storms stronger.

The main threats right now are damaging wind gusts, localized heavy downpours, frequent lightning and a smaller risk of isolated hail. Wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour are likely, which could result in downed trees and power outages. Also, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Tomorrow will be even more humid, which is why we could see localized torrential downpours. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s, but when you factor in the humidity, it will feel like triple digits.

Please make sure you stay alert tomorrow, not only with the storm threat, but also the heat tomorrow.