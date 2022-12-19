RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Christmas is right around the corner — and we may break some weather records this year!

This Christmas could be one of the coldest we have seen in years, with highs barley making it into the 30s.

Let’s take a look at the Ghosts of Christmas past and see other weather-related records that have been set in central Virginia on Christmas Day.

The coldest Christmas on record happened in 1983. The high temperature for the day was only a brisk 14 degrees, while the low was only 3 degrees.

On the other hand, the warmest Christmas on record happened in 2015, when we saw a high of 75 degrees and a low of 64 in Richmond. Norfolk almost reached 80 degrees on Christmas Day in 2015.

We have seen our share of white Christmases over the years. The most snow that we have seen fall in Richmond on Christmas Day was 5.4″ in 1914, but the most snow that was recorded already on the ground was 7″ in 1908.

Unfortunately, our overall chances of seeing a white Christmas in the future are not great, with only a 7% chance of snow each year.

We have also seen plenty of rain on Christmas Day, the most rain we have seen was in 2005 with 1.7″ falling during the day. Our chances of seeing a wet Christmas are significantly better then seeing a white one, with a 34% chance of seeing rain on Christmas Day each year.

What type of weather do we typically see on Christmas Day in Richmond? Usually our high temperature will be in the upper 40s and our low will be around 30 degrees. Christmas Day is more than likely to be dry and snowless — but pleasant overall — each year.