Time to break out the salt, again: Crews pretreating roads ahead of forecasted snow in Richmond area

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is preparing equipment to pretreat roads ahead of forecasted winter weather.

VDOT crews are pretreating all interstates and major primary and secondary routes in the Richmond area.

Routes will be treated with saltwater brine to reduce the chance of icy road conditions, according to VDOT. The pretreatment is expected to be complete by late Thursday.

“Our weather partners are indicating that snow should enter the district late Friday and could potentially stick around until Saturday afternoon,” said Gary Jennings, Acting Richmond District Maintenance Engineer. “Drivers should make preparations now to limit nonessential travel during and after the storm. We urge drivers to plan travel around a winter storm, not during the storm.”

More than 1,400 pieces of equipment, including trucks, plows, tractors and motor graders, are ready in the Richmond District to address road impacts during and after winter weather events.