ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A weak tornado touched down during the severe weather event on Friday, June 16th in the town of Smithfield, in Isle of Wight County in southeastern Virginia.

The rating of the tornado was an EF-0, which is the lowest rating on the Enhanced Fujita scale. It was on the ground for approximately eight and a half miles, bringing with it peak winds of 70 to 75 miles per hour and had a width of 75 to 100 yards.

This weak tornado started around 4:36PM on Friday, June 16th, two miles west-northwest of the town of Smithfield and continued until 4:58PM on Friday, June 16th, 2 miles north-northwest of town of Hobson before it dissipated.

Fortunately, there were no injuries or fatalities reported as a result of this tornado.

The most extensive damage that occurred from this tornado was in the subdivision of Waterford Oaks over to Norsworthy Drive and Knox’s Automotive, where minor roof damage was reported, along with extensive tree damage.

It’s important to note that the information in this damage survey is preliminary and subject to change pending a final review from the National Weather Service in their publication in the storm data.