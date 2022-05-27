RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A tornado reportedly touched down in Beaverdam while tornado warnings were in effect in much of Central Virginia on Friday evening starting around 6:15 p.m.

The tornado warning was in effect until 8 p.m. in Hanover County, Caroline County, Goochland County, Henrico County and Powhatan County.

Tornado warnings were also issued to Nottoway County and Prince Edward County earlier.

A tornado was also been confirmed by law enforcement near Ladysmith. Major hail was reported in the area as well.

Tornado over Route 288 in Henrico. (Credit: Erin Brandenburg)