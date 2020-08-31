Tornado warning issued for Lunenburg, Mecklenburg

The National Weather Service is warning Virginians of a tornado warning in Lunenburg and Mecklenburg.

According to the weather alert, strong thunderstorms were located over Wylliesburg, near Redoak, moving east at 20 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 30 mph and rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch are possible.

A tornado waring has been issued for Meclenburg and Lunenburg county until 5:15pm. The storm with rotation is moivingeast at 20mph.

The storms is expected to impact Chase City, Kells Corner, and Rehoboth in addition to other areas.

Virginians are asked to seek shelter at this time.

The storm possibly producing a tornado will pass south of Lunenburg and Victoria. Here is the latest track.

