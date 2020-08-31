Tornado warning issued for Lunenburg, Mecklenburg

(WRIC) — The National Weather Service is warning Virginians of a tornado warning in Lunenburg and Mecklenburg.
According to the weather alert, strong thunderstorms were located over Wylliesburg, near Redoak, moving east at 20 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 30 mph and rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch are possible.
The storms is expected to impact Chase City, Kells Corner, and Rehoboth in addition to other areas.
Virginians are asked to seek shelter at this time.
