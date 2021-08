RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Culpeper County until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Culpeper was included in a broader warning area that includes counties across Northern Virginia.

The warning comes as meteorologists track areas of rain and thunderstorms developing over the course of the next couple hours.

Storms will be strong to severe, with the possibility of a tornado developing.

