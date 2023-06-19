RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tropical Depression No. 3 has formed in the Atlantic and it has the potential to become Tropical Storm Bret by later this afternoon and evening. This would be the second name storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which is only a few weeks old.

The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center predicts this storm will continue to strengthen into a category one hurricane by Wednesday evening.

The water temperatures in this area are extremely favorable for Bret to continue to strengthen over the upcoming week.

The path of this storm would bring it over the Caribbean Islands by later in the week and possibly through the weekend. It is important to note that none of the long-range models bring this storm near the United States.

There is a second area concern that we are watching, which is east of Tropical Depression No. 3, and there is the potential that this could develop into something later in the week although the potential is not as great at this point.