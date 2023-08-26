RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tropical Depression Ten has formed on this Saturday afternoon, in the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

Tropical Depression Ten currently has maximum sustained winds of 30 mph, and its stationary right now. In the coming days, it will strengthen while heading northward and northeastward towards the state of Florida.

Right now it is expected to make a landfall late on Tuesday or early on Wednesday, as a category 1 hurricane, somewhere between the Florida panhandle and the Tampa Bay area.

It is not yet known how Tropical Depression Ten will affect Virginia. If it does, it is expected to reach our area Thursday.

One model is showing lots of tropical moisture from this system, which may bring torrential downpours leading to flash flooding — while the other major model is showing nothing right now from this tropical situation, and projects that it will miss us thanks to a frontal boundary pushing it southward, away from us.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for the latest information on air and online from the StormTracker8 weather team.