(WRIC) — Tropical Depression Ten strengthened to Tropical Storm Idalia early Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 in the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

As of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, it has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, moving off to the north at 2 mph, with a pressure of 996 millibars.

It is forecasted to strengthen in the coming hours and days and head towards Florida as a category 1 hurricane. It’ll make a landfall on Wednesday morning somewhere between the Florida Panhandle and the Tampa Bay area.

The cone of uncertainty has shifted more to the east of Virginia compared to yesterday, which will lessen the impacts for central Virginia by Thursday and Friday of this week, which would be great news for our area.

There’s still lots of time for things to change. Stay with StormTracker8 throughout the week, as we track Tropical Storm Idalia for you.