THE LATEST: Tropical storm Arthur likely to be offshore of Hatteras late Monday morning, move out to sea

HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — Tropical storm Arthur is heading north up the East Coast on Monday with sustained 45/50 mph winds, and is expected to pass just offshore of Hatteras in the late morning/early afternoon.

As of 6:30 a.m., Arthur was about 100 miles to the south/southwest of Hatteras. It’s expected to bring rain and gusts of 45 to 55 mph in the Outer Banks and 2-3 inches of rain. However minimal tidal flooding is expected.

Hampton Roads isn’t expected to see tropical storm force winds, but could see gusts around 30 mph and up to 40 mph near the coast. Rain is expected however, and rain from Arthur has already as far as the Northern Neck as of 6:30 a.m.

