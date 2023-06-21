RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tropical Storm Bret on its way to the Lesser Antilles, but is not expected to become a hurricane.

As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, Bret was located about 375 miles east of Barbados.

Maximum sustained winds are 65 mph and the storm is moving west at 15 mph.

Strong winds and heavy rainfall are forecasted over portions of the Lesser Antilles beginning on Thursday.

The French government of France has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Martinique. A Tropical Storm warning is also in effect for St. Lucia, while Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for Barbados and Dominica.

Bret is expected to stay below hurricane strength. As it moves to the west, it will enter into a region where the winds are not favorable for the storm. Bret should dissipate well to the south of Haiti by Sunday.