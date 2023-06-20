(WRIC) — As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, Tropical Storm Bret has maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour and is heading due west at 18 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center.

On the forecast track, Bret will continue to head due west towards the Lesser Antilles and strengthen to a high end Tropical Storm in the coming days.

Currently, there is a tropical storm watch out for Barbados.

It is too early to say if this tropical system will impact the United States, but we will keep a close eye on it over the next several days.

Stay with 8News on air and online for the latest information on the tropics.