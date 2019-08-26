Tropical Storm Dorian strengthens as it moves toward the Caribbean

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Dorian has continued to strengthen as it moves toward the Winward Islands.

The storm may bring hurricane conditions to portions of the northern Windward Islands. Tropical storm conditions are expected in that area later Monday, according to the 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters say the storm may intensify to near hurricane strength over the next 48 hours as it nears Puerto Rico, but it’s still too early to estimate the exact impact it will have on Florida, but we could see heavy rains over next weekend.

The storm is expected to return to a depression on Friday.

As of 11 a.m., the storm is located about 135 miles east-southeast of Barbados and about 245 miles east-southeast of St. Lucia.

“[The storm] is still expected to head into the Caribbean and slowly increase in strength before interacting with the island of Hispaniola. (Haiti and Dominican Republic),” WFLA Meteorologist Leigh Spann said.

The system is moving west at about 14 miles per hour, packing maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour.

A Hurricane Watch is currently in effect for:

St. Lucia

A Tropical Storm Warning is currently in effect for:

Barbados

Martinique

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for: