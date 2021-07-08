Elsa will bring heavy rain, localized flooding to Central Virginia; Tropical Storm Warning along the Bay

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tropical Storm Elsa will be heading to Central Virginia today providing rain and thunderstorms. In fact, today is a VIPIR Alert Day across Central Virginia as we are concerned about the possibility of flooding along with some severe storms as Elsa crosses the region.

As of 11:00 a.m., Tropical Storm Elsa has winds of 45 miles per hour and it is moving to the northeast at 20 miles per hour.

Elsa will remain a tropical storm as it crosses through North Carolina and slides into Virginia.

The track of Elsa will take it from Emporia to about Tappahannock later this evening and tonight. After midnight Elsa will be up into the Delmarva and our rain will come to an end.











However, as Elsa approaches and moves through Central Virginia, extremely heavy rain is possible with many areas receiving 1″ to 3″ of rain. So the big concern today is the possibility of flooding.

If you are concerned about tornadoes, which is a typical threat when a tropical system comes through, it looks like that threat will be confined to the Tidewater and Eastern North Carolina areas.