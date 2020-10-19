TAMPA (WFLA) — Tropical Depression 27 formed over the Central Atlantic Monday morning and strengthened into Tropical Storm Epsilon by 11 a.m.
There are still no watches or warnings in effect, as the storm is projected to remain away from the US coastline.
As of 11 a.m., the storm is sustaining maximum winds of 40 mph and is remaining stationary. A slow west-northwestward motion should begin Tuesday, NHC says.
LATEST STORIES:
- ‘Lord watch over him’: 62-year-old man on lawnmower hit, killed in Virgnia crash
- Churches pay for billboards to oppose Virginia casino
- Tropical Storm Epsilon takes form over Central Atlantic
- StormTracker 8: Seasonable temperatures today
- Hockey broadcast legend Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick to retire