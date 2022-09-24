RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tropical Storm Ian continues to churn in the waters between South America and Haiti/Dominican Republic Saturday evening. This storm is expected to continue to intensify over the next several days as it travels northwards.

The track for Ian has shifted west today. The most recent update now has Ian strengthening into a category 4 hurricane by mid-week. It is expected to weaken a bit and is now expected to make landfall as a category 2 hurricane on the west coast of Florida. The timing has also slowed down slightly as of Saturday, and it is now expected to make landfall in Florida on Thursday instead of Wednesday.

As Ian continues to track north into the Gulf of Mexico, it is expected to encounter some very warm waters, which is what will help Ian intensify. The Gulf has been warming up all summer and it’s primed for tropical development right now. There is some good news! The western shift keeps Ian in the Gulf for a bit longer, which means it will have more shear to contend with before landfall. This is why Ian is expected to be a category 2 at landfall.

From here it is expected to track up the east coast and affect us in Central Virginia toward the end of the work week and over next weekend.

There is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding Tropical Storm Ian and its track. We know that it will intensify, and it is looking more and more likely that it will bring us a rain by next weekend, but the timing and how intense it will be is still uncertain.