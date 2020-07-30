Tropical Storm Isaias heads toward the East Coast

Tropical Storm Isaias is crossing the Dominican Republic this afternoon headed towards the North shore this evening. As of this afternoon around 2 p.m., it was located 85 miles south of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

Top winds are 60 miles an hour. It’s still moving very rapidly to the northwest at 20 miles an hour.

Once it merges off the coastline of the Dominican Republic, that’s when we’re going to get a little bit better handle on it because it’s going to get roughed up by going over some of the mountains and then it’s going to have to reform and regenerate a little bit. Currently, we’re looking at a track for the storm that will take it as a strong tropical storm and it could possibly become a minimal hurricane along the eastern coast of the United States just offshore through the weekend.

So as we head into Saturday, it will be over the Bahamas and approaching the southeastern portions of Florida. Then it will move up parallel to the coastline start to curve to the northeast. So as we head into the time frame of Monday, it will be lurking off the South Carolina coastline. Right now it’s gonna pass offshore of North Carolina.

Again, this is all dependent upon how that storm reforms once it gets back over the waters off of the Dominican Republic, and then it would be passing to the east of Virginia by Tuesday. For us here it means the worst weather is going to be Monday into Tuesday, especially along the coastline. We’re going to have high surf, gusty winds, and the potential for some very heavy downpours.

Here in Central Virginia, we’re probably looking at the potential of some locally heavy rainfall because tropical moisture is going to interact with a weather system to the west could turn Monday into a very wet day for us here in Central Virginia.