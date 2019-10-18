1  of  4
Tropical Storm Nestor forms in Gulf of Mexico

by: The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say a disturbance moving through the Gulf of Mexico has become Tropical Storm Nestor.

The National Hurricane Center says high winds and dangerous storm surge are likely along parts of the northern Gulf Coast.

Conditions are expected to deteriorate Friday into early Saturday.

Forecasters said at 1 p.m. that the system was about 195 miles (315 kilometers) south of the mouth of the Mississippi River. It had top sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph) and was moving to the northeast at 22 mph (35 kph).

