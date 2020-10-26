Tropical Storm Zeta brings gusty winds, widespread rain Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — All eyes are on the tropics as we continue to watch Tropical Storm Zeta.

The latest update as of 8:00 this morning “Zeta” has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and it is moving northwest at 9 miles per hour.

It is expected to make two landfalls, the first landfall will be near the Cancun area as a category one hurricane then it will head into the gulf.

The second landfall will be near the New Orleans area and then it will weaken back into a tropical storm and track toward Virginia.

The latest forecast will keep it as a tropical storm as it approaches Central Virginia. The latest information we will see a good amount of rain in our area and also gusty winds.

We are now tied with 2005 for the most named storms 2005. If there is one more named storm after Zeta, 2020 will hold a record as the most active Atlantic hurricane season.