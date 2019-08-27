Tropical systems unlikely to disrupt Labor Day weekend

There are two tropical systems in the Atlantic Ocean that StormTracker 8 meteorologists are carefully monitoring.

The firs one is Tropical Depression 6, which has winds of 35 mph and is moving to the southeast at 13 mph at the present time. This storm will turn around and move back to the north later this morning and afternoon and begin to accelerate as it moves northeast along the East Coast.

We do expect some strengthening, and if it does, it will become Tropical Storm Erin. This system is far enough offshore to not provide any weather impacts to mainland United States. Because of the strength of the storm, however, it will provide some significant rip currents from the Jersey Shore to the Outer Banks for today through Friday. By Friday Tropical Depression 6 will be off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada and moving into the north Atlantic.

The second system we are following is Tropical Storm Dorian which is moving to the west-northwest at 13 mph and has winds of 50 mph. It has not strengthened much due to the interaction with the islands of the Southern Caribbeans, but as it moves away from those islands it will begin to slowly strengthen and be a very strong Tropical Storm as it passes near Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic Wednesday afternoon and evening.

As it interacts with those two islands it will weaken. Dorian will re-emerge into the Southern Bahamas where the waters are very warm and we expect Dorian will strengthen once again to a strong tropical storm as it heads toward the Florida coastline. Right now, it looks like there’s a possible landfall between Fort Lauderdale and Daytona Beach. The timing of the landfall looks to be very late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

Once again — at this point, these two storms will have no impact on our weather here in central Virginia as we head through the Labor Day weekend.