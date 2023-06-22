RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As Tropical Storm Bret begins to fade out in the Lesser Antilles, Tropical Storm Cindy has now also begun.

Cindy is only the fifth tropical storm to ever form in the Tropical Atlantic in June. This storm has winds of 40 mph and as of 11 p.m. on Thursday, June 22 is 1,110 miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

The path of this storm will keep it well out over the open waters of the Atlantic until it fades out over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Bret is crossing the Lesser Antilles. As of 11 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, Bret is near St. Vincent and is 35 miles south of St. Lucia. Bret’s top winds are at 60 mph and it is moving to the west at 18 mph.

Tropical Storm Warnings remain in effect for the Lesser Antilles, but should come down in the morning. Tropical Storm Bret will move into the Caribbean, but should fade out by Sunday.