Two tropical depressions expected to become tropical storms today

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As we head into the peak of the tropical season , with 11 named storms already, the StormTracker8 Weather team is tracking 3 tropical waves out in the Atlantic Ocean.

As of the 11 a.m. NHC update, Tropical Depression Thirteen strengthened overnight with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph moving west-northwest at 21 mph. The track shows it intensifying into a Tropical Storm later today. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts and Anguilla. The forecast track keep it north of the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico on Saturday.

Next week Monday, as it moves closer to south Florida and enters the of Gulf of Mexico it will potentially strengthen into a Category 1 Hurricane.

As of the 11 a.m. NHC update, Tropical Depression Fourteen has rapidly intensified with maximum sustained wind of 35 mph moving at 21 mph. As it enters the west-central Caribbean Sea, it is expected to strengthen into a Tropical Storm later today or tonight. There has been a Tropical Storm Watch issued for the coast of Honduras. Friday it will approach the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. Then tracking into the the south-central Gulf of Mexico. This system could potentially be near or at hurricane strength when it gets closer to the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico late Saturday.

The next names on the lists are Laura and Marco.

LATEST HEADLINES: