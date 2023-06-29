CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Smoke remnants from Canadian wildfires have slid into Central Virginia, bringing air quality levels to a Code Orange.

Earlier this month, multiple parts of the U.S. were blanketed with wildfire smoke. The Richmond region’s air quality then was deemed “unhealthy” by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and was categorized as a Code Red.

Even though the area is currently in a Code Orange, 8News meteorologist Matt DiNardo says this index level can affect sensitive groups such as children, the elderly and people with respiratory illnesses.

“The particles in the air really get into their lungs, inflame them and make it even more difficult to breathe,” said DiNardo.

He suggests spending more time inside with air conditioning, since filters will clean the air and make it easier for people to breathe.

The poor air quality is already impacting campers at the Passages Adventure Camp, which offers “outdoor adventures” to kids and teens in the Richmond metro area. Camp director Kevin Tobin tells 8News his staff is keeping a close eye on staffers and campers.

Camp administrators have already lessened distances on activities that require heavy breathing such as kayaking, climbing and mountain biking due to air quality concerns.

Luckily for the campers and everyone else in Central Virginia, DiNardo suspects the haze will not stick around long this time.

“I do think the air quality will get better tomorrow,” DiNardo said, “The winds will shift to the southwest, pushing the smoke out of here which is good news but it’s going to bring in more humidity, probably looking at moderate air quality tomorrow.”