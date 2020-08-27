VDEM urging locals to prepare for Hurricane Laura’s wrath

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As Hurricane Laura heads toward Central Virginia, state officials said it is time for locals to prepare themselves and their homes for the storm.

Jason Elmore, with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, said the track of Laura looks similar to some past hurricanes, including deadly Hurricane Camille, which hit Virginia in 1969.

“Hurricane Camille was one of the most devastating storms in Virginia that dumped over 20 inches of rain in Nelson County in a 24 hour period,” he said. “So with these tracks, just because it’s not hitting Virginia directly on the coast, coming up from the gulf a different way, these are storms that can be very significant here in the Commonwealth.”

The department urged Virginians to start preparing for the storm now. Elmore said residents should have an emergency kit with three days worth of supplies.

“Whether that is medications, face coverings, hand sanitizers, bottled water, non-perishable food,” he told 8News.

Click here for a full list of suggested supplies.

Elmore also said it is an excellent time to prepare your home for the weather. Central Virginia has already experienced significant rain over the last few weeks, so look out for areas around your home that could be prone to flooding.

High winds are also a concern. “Take a look around your house, make sure there’s nothing that could be used as a projectile by the wind, so make sure you secure things around your house,” Elmore said.

He also recommends getting updates from your local emergency manager and signing up for an emergency alert system if your locality has one.

