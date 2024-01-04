RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the safest place to be this weekend is inside.

On Jan. 3, 2022, drivers on Interstate 95 in Virginia, including U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, were stuck for upwards of 24 hours after a severe snowstorm. Virginia State Police responded to at least 67 crashes on I-95 that day.

State officials are urging drivers to think ahead to avoid finding themselves in a similar situation this weekend, as Virginia prepares for its first winter storm of 2024.

Virginia is expected to get significant precipitation on Saturday, Jan. 6, starting early in the morning. Western and northern Virginia are both at risk of heavy snowfall, but the Richmond area is expected to get moderate to heavy rain.

While those on the road shouldn’t have to worry about a 24-hour shutdown like in 2022, officials remind them to plan ahead for a slower, longer commute. VDOT said travelers should drive at slower speeds and stay at least five seconds behind the car ahead.

Also, VDOT said those who don’t absolutely need to be on the streets should settle for a cozy weekend indoors. Those those must brave the storm should pack an emergency kit with things like a blanket, water, jumper cables, a phone charger and snacks.

While experts are not expecting much, if any, snow in the Richmond area this weekend, VDOT is prepared for inclement weather and begun the process of pretreating roads in Henrico, Goochland and Hanover Counties today.

In parts of Virginia where snow is expected, busier highways and primary roads — which are routes numbered 1 through 599 — will be the priority for plowing, as well as streets near emergency facilities. Residential streets will be cleared last.