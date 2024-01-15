RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews were busy this weekend getting roads ready for the winter weather conditions currently hitting central Virginia.

The Richmond area wasn’t exactly a winter wonderland Monday, but cold temperatures and light snow have been seen across the region. StormTracker8 meteorologist Matt DiNardo said the wintery conditions are expected to stick around through Tuesday.

“We’re [going to] see a little bit of a mixture of rain and snow, but areas north and west of Richmond will stay as a little bit more snow,” DiNardo said.” And that’s why accumulations [in] like Louisa, may be a little more significant, like one to three inches, while we in Richmond may only see a dusting.”

Austin Anderson, the Infrastructure Manager for VDOT’s Richmond District, told 8News how the department is preparing the area’s roads in response to the snow.

“We applied a salt brine solution, which is a anti-icing strategy, that we use to help [prevent] the initial snowfall and ice from bonding with the pavement,” Anderson said.

Anderson also said crews are on standby in case they need to plow any snow.

“They are out on the roadways now, actively monitoring weather conditions and road conditions. And they are prepared to respond if needed,” Anderson said.

DiNardo said Tuesday morning’s drive could possibly be an icy one as commuters and students return to work and school after the holiday weekend. He also urged drivers to remember that bridges and overpasses freeze faster than roads.

As temperatures continue to drop, Anderson wants to remind drivers to plan ahead when driving through inclement weather, in addition to being extra cautious.

“We like you to not just look at where you are, but where you’re going and your travel plans, and make sure that you have awareness of the weather that you’re traveling into,” Anderson said. “We also encourage everyone to prepare [an] emergency kit for their car when they’re traveling during winter weather.”