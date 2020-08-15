PHOTOS & VIDEO: Flooding in Central Virginia Saturday morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The National Weather Service has issued flash flood warnings across Central Virginia Saturday morning.

Here’s a look at the flash flooding happening around the area this morning:

Brandermill, Chesterfield County

Otterdale Road, Chesterfield County

The National Weather Service reported Otterdale Road is flooded with about 3 feet of water. If you are driving in the area around Old Hundred Road, avoid this route.

Flooding at Otterdale Road in Chesterfield County on Aug. 15, 2020. (Photo: Chesterfield County Police Department)

LATEST HEADLINES: