PHOTOS & VIDEO: Flooding in Central Virginia Saturday morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The National Weather Service has issued flash flood warnings across Central Virginia Saturday morning.
Here’s a look at the flash flooding happening around the area this morning:
Brandermill, Chesterfield County
Otterdale Road, Chesterfield County
The National Weather Service reported Otterdale Road is flooded with about 3 feet of water. If you are driving in the area around Old Hundred Road, avoid this route.
