VIDEO: Tropical Storm Isaias in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tropical Storm Isaias is hitting Central Virginia in full force this morning.

Here’s what the 8News team is reporting out in the field:

Richmond, Va.

Rain is pouring down in Shockoe Bottom, causing water to pool in the roads.

And just a few minutes later, the rain is pouring even harder. This is what I’ve seen throughout the morning – pockets of heavy rain @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/4H4YsF0qrs — Laura Perrot 8News (@LauraCPerrot) August 4, 2020

Deltaville, Va.

By Chesapeake Bay, rain and wind were already hitting the area hard at 4:30 a.m.

Hopped out the car to show the intensity of the winds here. They change direction every second. Stick with us here at @8NEWS, and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/bry5mulo8k — Tyler Thrasher (@TylerJThrasher) August 4, 2020

Claremont, Va.

In Claremont by the James River, there is flooding from heavy rains on the roads making dangerous driving conditions.

A tornado touched down in the area around 4:15 a.m. according to the National Weather Service.

