VIDEO: Tropical Storm Isaias in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tropical Storm Isaias is hitting Central Virginia in full force this morning.
Here’s what the 8News team is reporting out in the field:
Richmond, Va.
Rain is pouring down in Shockoe Bottom, causing water to pool in the roads.
Deltaville, Va.
By Chesapeake Bay, rain and wind were already hitting the area hard at 4:30 a.m.
Claremont, Va.
In Claremont by the James River, there is flooding from heavy rains on the roads making dangerous driving conditions.
A tornado touched down in the area around 4:15 a.m. according to the National Weather Service.
