VIDEO: Tropical Storm Isaias in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tropical Storm Isaias is hitting Central Virginia in full force this morning.

Here’s what the 8News team is reporting out in the field:

Richmond, Va.

Rain is pouring down in Shockoe Bottom, causing water to pool in the roads.

Deltaville, Va.

By Chesapeake Bay, rain and wind were already hitting the area hard at 4:30 a.m.

Claremont, Va.

In Claremont by the James River, there is flooding from heavy rains on the roads making dangerous driving conditions.

A tornado touched down in the area around 4:15 a.m. according to the National Weather Service.

This is ongoing coverage; stay with 8News for updates.

